Olivia Holt Glams It Up In Must-Have Sandals with Chains, “Oh Hello New Summer Shoes”

When not filming Cruel Summer with Jessica Biel, the gorgeous and talented actress Olivia Holt is chillin’ at home and showing off her new summer sandals that everyone wants. The black high-heel slip-on sandals aka mules with chains you see below are by Vince Camuto.

Olivia added the caption: “oh hello new summer shoes that will not be leaving my feet for the foreseeable future.”

When Vince Camuto shared the close-up photo of the must-have shoes above, introducing the $99 Baminie Chain-Embellished Mule to the world, several fans including actress Michelle Trachtenberg chimed in with compliments and the desire, no the NEED, to have THE sandal of the summer.