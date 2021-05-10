Olivia Culpo “Tripletting” In White Hot Bikinis With Gorgeous Sisters

Olivia Culpo is known as a beauty pageant winner (Miss USA 2012 and Miss Universe 2012) and a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. After recently celebrating her 29th birthday, Olivia thanked her millions of fans on Instagram for all their good wishes and dumped a series of gorgeous white hot bikini pics below. Dev Windsor, the swimsuit designer (in some of those pics) replied: “Oooo lala!!” Indeed!

Swimsuit designer Dev also shared photos from that photo shoot (below) and wrote: “Tripletting in our new swimmies 💗 Can I pass as the fourth Culpo sister??” Olivia replied: “My vote is yes” and sister Aurora Culpo replied “Yesss please.”

[Related: Olivia Culpo’s Sister, 23, Flaunts Amazing Bikini Pics, “Pure Hotness”]

Olivia also looks insanely gorgeous in black bikinis…

Get ready to see more of Olivia: her thriller TV series Paradise City with Bella Thorne and the late Cameron Boyce is streaming on Amazon.