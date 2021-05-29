Normani Stuns In Shredded Cut-Out Bikini, “Bout To Act Foolish”

When former Fifth Harmony singer Normani posted the gorgeous photo below, of her in a shredded yellow cut-out bikini top, she captioned it: “I’m really bout to act foolish.” Swipe to see that Swiss Cheese-looking bikini top from the side, you won’t regret it.

Note: The photos are from a shoot to promote the that black bamboo tote bag she’s carrying is by designer Brandon Blackwood.

Normani’s fans love the look including her celebrity friends La La Anthony, Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter, and former WAGS reality TV star Olivia Pierson who replied, “So gorg!”