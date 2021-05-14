Niecy Nash Pours Into Black Bodycon Dress, Exposes “Whole Dang Package,” Sharon Stone Reacts

Actress Niecy Nash is known for her roles on Claws and Reno: 911, among many others. She knows how to rock a head-turning costume but when her fans got a look at her in the black ruched Khaite dress below, they went nuts. One fan replied: “The whole dang package”, while another wrote: “You trying to break the internet?”

Celebrity friends chimed in too including Sharon Stone who replied: “U look gorgeous!” And filmmaker Ava DuVernay agrees “you’re gorgeous.” Actress Wendy Robinson added: “fierce and fab.”

Note: Niecy Nash and Sharon Stone both star in the upcoming film Beauty written by Lena Waithe. It’s about “a gifted young Black woman struggles to maintain her voice and identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract.”