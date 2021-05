Even when not filming The Masked Singer, former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger is often in front of a camera, as seen in the gorgeous baby blue bikini pic below.

And in the red and white zig-zagged striped string bikini below! In the video below the Hawaiian-born beauty does cartwheels in the sand… and in slow motion! One fan replied: “that cartwheel was schamazing.” Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

That song you hear in the video is “Astronaut in the Ocean” by JK Jones.