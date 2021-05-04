NCIS Star Emily Wickersham Flaunts Gorgeous String Bikini, “Horsin’ Around”

On the NCIS episode “Misconduct,” while Gibbs (Mark Harmon) prepares to testify against a financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy clients, the team — led by Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Bishop (Emily Wickersham) — investigates a biker killed in a hit and run.

When not filming NCIS, the gorgeous and talented actress Emily Wickersham knows how to enjoy her down time as seen in the stunning black string bikini photo above. She also shared the fun beach video below, which she captioned “horsin’ around.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before FBI at 9 pm and FBI Most Wanted at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]