‘NCIS LA’ Star Daniela Ruah Strikes Sexy Pose In Bikini and Fedora, “Hot Mama!”

On the NCIS: Los Angeles episode “Imposter Syndrome”, NCIS obtains a hard drive containing a realistic deep fake video of a deceased terrorist and must retrieve the dangerous technology behind it. And on top of that, they discover that one of their own has been a victim of its potential.

One-shoulder,

high-waist bikinis are IN

When not filming NCIS: Los Angeles, actress Daniela Ruah (Kensi) spends a lot of time at home with her family, and sometimes in a gorgeous bikini and fedora as seen in the leggy photo above.

Her fans love the look. One wrote: “Hot mama!” while another wrote: “I wanna look this good while reading a book.”

In the caption, Daniela writes that she’s “already obsessed with the book she’s reading, The Zen Mama Guide. It includes her “personal breach birth story too!”

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 pm on CBS, right after The Equalizer at 8 pm and right before NCIS: New Orleans at 10 pm.