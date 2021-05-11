Naomi Osaka Drops Tiny String Bikini Pics with Pink Hair, “Haitian Mermaid”

Professional tennis champion Naomi Osaka, who was born to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, is promoting her new line of swimsuits with the famous Frankie’s Bikinis label. Her millions of fans are going wild over the photos of Naomi rocking string bikinis as seen below.

Naomi’s boyfriend rapper Cordae approves of all the suits and wrote “Mermaid energy.” Fellow tennis champion Venus Williams sent her admiration and congratulations as did bikini model Hailey Bieber.

Naomi also looks amazing in the sexy satin pink one-piece swimsuit below. It’s called Osaka and is designed with a collared high neck and halter silhouette. Plus, it matches her pink hair! which matches her long pink hair! It can also be dressed up and worn as a backless bodysuit.

When Haitian-born fashion model Aube saw the photo above she replied: “Is this the real Haitian Mermaid I hear about?”