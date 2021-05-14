‘Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist’ Star Flaunts Gorgeous Bikini Pics, “Blond Addiction”

The protagonist of the Lifetime movie Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist is Denise (Jackee Harry). After losing her husband, Denise is determined to find who murdered him, which leads her to tracking down a gorgeous blond named Stephanie (Chelsea Gilson) and her wealthy “mother” Christine (Dey Young).

When not on a movie set, actress Chelsea Gilson spends time outdoors and often in a bikini as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below. Fun fact: her first job was as a lifeguard!

Chelsey tagged the clothing company Blond Addiction with the peek-a-boo bikini pic below.

Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on Friday, May 14 at 8 pm.