‘Mom’ Star Jaime Pressly Flaunts New Wavy Hair, “Nailed It Again”

On the Mom episode “A Community Hero and a Wide Turn”, the women attend a gala honoring Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy), but Bonnie’s (Allison Janney) speech doesn’t go as planned.

When not filming Mom, Jaime Pressly (Jill) — who is known for her pin-straight bright blond hair — pampers herself at the hair salon. About four or five months ago, Jaime chopped her bob and got bangs (see below). Now she’s rocking sexy bedhead waves (see above). Jaime thanked her stylist Jill Crosby and said she “nailed it again.”

