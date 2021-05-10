Molly Sims Blows a Kiss In Baby Blue String Bikini, “Obsessed”

Former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and actress Molly Sims is best known for her roles on Las Vegas (Delinda Deline) and in films including Yes Man (Stephanie) with Jim Carrey, among others. When not on a TV or movie set, the gorgeous 5’10” blond spends time at home sipping rose (or eating brownies) and sometimes in a gorgeous string bikini.

In the video above, Molly Sims dances to the Addison Rae song “Obsessed” in a baby blue string bikini that has fans drooling. It’s hard to believe she’s 47 and the mother of three kids!

When she recently shared her famous 2003 Sports Illustrated cover photo below, she used the hashtag #beforekids but 2018 Sports Illustrated bikini model Olivia Culpo reassured Molly: “Still a babe now!”