Molly Shannon, 50, Flaunts Hot Pink Bikini, “Legs For Days”

While in Hawaii, Hollywood movie star and former Saturday Night Live cast member Molly Shannon, posed in a hot pink bikini on the beach. She looks amazing. More than one fan commented “Legs for days.”

Molly explained that she’s wearing that little orange jacket because it “does wonders for LADY of a certain age.” She’s 50! And added, “I can kick stretch and kick!”

Get ready to see more of Molly: she’s filming the upcoming Mike White HBO series The White Lotus, which is set in a tropical resort(in Maui, Hawaii) and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week. Premieres July 11.