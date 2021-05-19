Molly Ringwald Cuts Hair Short For Summer, “Getting the Pretty Back”

Hollywood movie star Molly Ringwald (Pretty In Pink, Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club) got a cute 1920s inspired, “slightly asymmetrical bob” haircut for the summer, and her fans and famous friends are going wild over the new chic look.

Getting the Pretty Back

And of course, the author of the book Getting the Pretty Back: Friendship, Family, and Finding the Perfect Lipstick is wearing the perfect lipstick!

Fellow actresses Marisol Nichols wrote “Love,” and Mädchen Amick wrote “Stunning.”

Former Bangles lead singer Susannah Hoff replied: “Gorgeous!”

The Los Angeles stylist who cut Molly’s hair, Jayne Matthews, reports: “Molly has lots of curls underneath and softer slight waves on top. Today I wrap dried it for a sleek, slightly 20’s feel. When she goes home to New York it will curl up and look so cute. Cut with zero layers except the tiny bit of bangs barely framing her face.“