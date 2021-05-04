FBI Star Missy Peregrym Proves She Can Really Dance with “Dumb Face”

On the FBI episode “Fathers and Sons”, OA (Zeeko Zaki) and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) rush to track down two doctors abducted by a desperate father willing to do anything to save his son. Also, Jubal’s (Jeremy Sisto) uncertainty in his family life affects his judgement during the hostage situation.

When not filming FBI, Missy Peregrym spends her time with friends including fellow actress Priscilla Faia. Together the two former Rookie Blue stars made the TikTok video above. They’ve been friends for a long time — check out the backstage ’90sTour photo below.

Actress Jenny Wade chimed in and replied: “It’s your dumb face anticipating the Priscilla catch for me.”

FBI airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on CBS, right after NCIS at 8 pm, and right before its spin-off series FBI: Most Wanted at 10 pm. [NOTE: Stream any CBS show through Amazon Prime or CBS ALL-ACCESS. Both options offer free trials.]