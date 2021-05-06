‘Million Dollar Listing New York’ Star Steve Gold Drops James Bond 007 Photos

On the Season 9 premiere of Million Dollar Listing New York, ‘New Girl On The Block,’ the Big Apple brokers — Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Tyler Whitman and Steve Gold — welcome first female broker Kirsten Jordan to the prestigious pack.

When not showing multi-million dollar listings, Steve Gold spends time with his lady friend Luiza Gawlowska, mother of his adorable one-year-old daughter, or he’s in front of a camera promoting his brand as seen in the sharp black-and-white tuxedo photos above. More than one fan said he looked like 007 Agent James Bond. One wrote: “I thought it was a James Bond promotional pic!”

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo.