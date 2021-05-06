‘Million Dollar Listing NY’ Star Kirsten Jordan’s Gorgeous Gold Watch Covers Half Her Arm

On Season 9 of Million Dollar Listing New York, the Big Apple brokers Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Steve Gold and Tyler Whitman welcome first female broker Kirsten Jordan to the show.

On the season premiere, “New Girl on the Block,” Ryan lists a unique $18 million townhouse while Tyler gears up to sell his biggest listing ever and during the COVID-19 crisis.

When not showing million dollar listings, Kirsten spends time with her family including her three kids, and occasionally models.

In the photos above and below, Kirsten wears an ivy green Veronica Beard sateen jacket, and an eye-catching accessory — the gold snake/serpent watch by Wintex Milano. It covers half her forearm!

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9 pm on Bravo.