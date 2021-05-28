Miles Teller’s Smoking Hot Wife Sings Taylor Swift Song with Aaron Rogers In Man Bun

Hollywood movie star Miles Teller got married to Keleigh Sperry in 2019. The 26-year-old model is represented by LA Models and starred in the 2017 short film Dance. She played the enigmatic beauty being chased by the male protagonist.

Keleigh is in the news recently for sharing bikinis photos of Pretty Little Lies star Shailine Woodley and her fiance, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Keleigh refers to the Rodgers couple as “soulmates.”

While all eyes are on Shailine’s perfect abs, check out Keleigh and Aaron singing the Taylor Swift song “the 1” from her new album folklore. As one fan wrote: “It’s hard to hate on Aaron when he’s singing t swift in a man bun.”

P.S. Keleigh looks great in a bikini, too!