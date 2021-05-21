Michelle Rodriguez Looking Plump: “So This Is Plastic Surgery, Huh?”

Actress Michelle Rodriguez is best known for her role as Letty Ortiz in the super popular movie franchise Fast and Furious with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel and Jason Statham, among other tough guys. The ninth installment, F9, will finally be released in theaters on June, 25, 2021.

But based on the selfie video above, it looks like the Texan-born beauty Michelle is preparing for a new role. While getting her hair done, she puts on a thick accent and says: “I look like I’m straight up from Miami.” While lifting one of her breats, she adds, “I’m looking so plump, honey…I’m plump, honey, I worked it out, I got the configuration,” and ends with “So this is plastic surgery, huh?”

Michelle’s fans were freaking out at first, thinking she really did get work done but then others stepped forward to explain that she’s using a filter.