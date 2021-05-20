Mariska Hargitay Strolls Out of Hospital with Broken Knee and Still Looks Amazing, “Dude!”

Actress Mariska Hargitay is best known for her starring role as kickass NYPD Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. But in real life, the 57-year-old brunette beauty is just as fragile as the rest of us.

When Mariska shared the photo above, of her strolling out of the hospital with a knee brace and ankle brace, she explained to her hundreds of thousands of fans that after gong to the doctor for an MRI, she was told that she has a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her other ankle, and a torn ligament. The great news is: she doesn’t need surgery. Mariska used the hashtag 💃🏻 #YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy😜, and wants everyone to know that it did NOT happen at work.

Still, Mariska looks gorgeous walking out of the hospital. As her personal trainer Adam Rosante replied: “Apparently HSS actually stands for Hair & Shining Skin. Dude! You’re the only person I know who can walk out of that hospital looking like they just stepped out of a commercial.”

