Maren Morris Flaunts Tiny String Bikini, Body Chain, “Tan Almost Everywhere”

When not performing on stage or making music in the studio, country music star Maren Morris enjoys her days off outside and sometimes in a string bikini. When she posted the gorgeous orange bikini pics below, she captioned it: “Tan almost everywhere. Jan almost everywhere.”

Maren’s millions of fans went wild for the photos including celebrity friends Dorit Kemsley (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) who wrote “Love the body chain on you” and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari who wrote “Damn girl!!” with a fire emoji.