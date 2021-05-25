‘Manifest’ Star Luna Blaise Stuns In String Bikini Pics, “Phenomenal”

Luna Blaise is the 19-year-old R&B singer and actress currently starring on NBC’s supernatural drama Manifest (as Olive Stone), which is now in its third season. When not on stage or in the studio, Luna enjoys sunny L.A. and often in provocative ensembles as seen below. She’s wearing a loosely buttoned crop top and what appears to be the world’s tiniest mini skirt. When model Larsen Thompson saw it, she replied: “Stunna.”

Luna looks great in a string bikini, too, as seen in the gorgeous photos below. More than one fan replied: “phenomenal.”

P.S. Manifest returns to NBC on Thursday, June 3 at 8 pm.