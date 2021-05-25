Mandy Moore Stuns As A Blonde, Sending 1999 ‘Candy’ Vibes

On the Season 5 finale of This Is Us, “The Adirondacks,” the Pearson family gathers for Kevin and Madison’s wedding. Of course Kevin’s mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) will have a front row seat at the big event.

When not filming This Is Us, or making new music, or spending time with her adorable baby boy, Mandy Moore is shining bright with her new hair color. She captioned the photo above: “Back to blonde for summer.” Many is a spokesperson for hair color company Garnier.

Mandy’s SO REAL album

P.S. That black wrap dress Mandy is wearing in the photo above is by Nanushka and its made from vegan leather. It comes in pink, too!

Mandy’s fans and famous friends love the look. Maren Morris wrote: “You can do anything.” Ashley Tisdale wrote: “Yes girl.”

Another fan wrote: “I’m getting Candy vibes” referring to her 1999 debut song from her album So Real, and others agree, “Ooooh, this takes me back.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on NBC, right after The Voice at 8 pm.