Maddie Ziegler Rocks Tiny Satin Slip Dress and Hot White Boots, “Chicky”

When not performing on stage or filming a TV show or movie, 18-year-old professional dancer Maddie Ziegler is often modeling. She keeps her millions of followers on Instagram happy by sharing gorgeous photos including the hot white boot series below. Maddie used a baby chick hatching out of an egg emoji to caption it. Her sister Kenzie replied: “Chicky.”

That stunning spaghetti strapped tie-dye dress is by Steele. The fashion label describes as their “cult classic slip dress.” The “statement piece” is made in satin with a bias cut “for the ultimate flattering fit and feel.” And the “mini side slits” and lace-up detail at the back lets the wearer choose the perfect fit.