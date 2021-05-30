Lucy Hale In Sexy Crop-Top Throws Water at Photographer, “Best Photo Ever”

When not on a TV or movie set, actress Lucy Hale — who’s best known for her roles on Katy Keene (Katy) and Pretty Little Liars (Aria Montgomery), is often modeling. From a recent photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine, the 31-year-old raven haired beauty shared the action-shot below, of her throwing a glass of water toward the famous fashion photographer Ben Watts, who replied to Lucy’s post: “my fav” with two smiling emojis and a fist pump emoji. (He took the photos of Lucy on rollerskates, below, too.)

Fun fact: Ben is the older brother of actress Naomi Watts.

Lucy captioned it: “spring cleaning,” to which fellow actress Bailee Madison (Good Witch) replied: “I did not look like this last night when I was cleaning.” One fan said, “Best Photo Ever” and we know what they mean!

Get ready to see more of Lucy: she’s starring in the upcoming series Ragdoll about a serial killer, and in the rom-com film The Hating Game based on Sally Thorne’s “hilarious and sexy workplace comedy” novel. Lucy’s co-star is Austin Stowell (Dolphin Tale).