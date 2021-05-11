Love & Hip Hop’s Cyn Santana Flaunts Tiny String Bikini Pics, Sending Alicia Keys Vibes

When not filming Love & Hip Hop: New York, Cyn Santana enjoys the great outdoors and sometimes in a tiny string bikini as seen in the stunning photos below. When she posted the series, she wrote: “Good morning! Don’t be rude and say it back.”

Most of her fans obeyed her orders and replied with good morning comments. Others left compliments including “body so snatched” and “luv the braids.” Another left just one word: “Thick!”

When Cyn poted the black bikini top pics above, more than one fan said she was giving off “Alicia Keys vibes.”