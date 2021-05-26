Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Wows In Powder Pink Lingerie, “Angelic”

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode ‘Two Truths and a Lie,’ Lisa Rinna takes the girls on fun getaway to Lake Tahoe. The excitement only lasts so long, however, as it becomes clear that Sutton and Crystal do not see eye to eye.

When not with her RHOBH co-stars, Lisa spends time with her family including her husband actor Harry Hamlin and their stunningly gorgeous daughters Delilah and Amelia.

When Delilah shared the pretty pink floral lace lingerie photos above, her fans left lots of fire emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote “Angelic.” Indeed.

The designer Boux Avenue describes the mood: “Nothing feels better than a fresh set of lingerie, start the evening feeling glam in our Piper lingerie set in the gorgeous shade of Powder Pink.” The balconette bra and thong together retails for $66.

Delilah’s sister Amelia models for the lingerie company too — see the nude mesh lingerie photos above.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.