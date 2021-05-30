Lily James Stuns As Pamela Anderson In Hot Leather, “Woah! Such a Transformation!”

English-born actress Lily James is known for her roles in films including Rebecca (Mrs. de Winter), Rare Beasts (Cressida), Yesterday (Ellie), Cinderella (Cinderella), and in the TV series Downton Abbey (Lady Rose MacClare), among others.

She’s currently promoting her next big project: the upcoming hulu series Pam and Tommy about the legendary romantic relationship between Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and her first husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

When Lily shared the photo below (she’s playing the buxom blonde as seen in the black leather lace-up halter top), her fans went wild including fellow actress Karen Gillan who replied: “Woah!! This is such a transformation! Amazing!” More than one wrote: “Spot on.” Another wrote: “you are a shape shifter!”

Lily is usually a brunette as seen on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar above!