Lily Collins Stuns In Blue Bikini, Maria Sharapova Says “Stop Teasing Us!”

When not filming Season 2 of the hit series Emily in Paris, British-American actress Lily Collins (daughter of pop star Phil Collins) enjoys the great outdoors… and sometimes in a bikini.

The “Emily in Paris” phonecase

In the photo below, wearing a stunning blue bikini and rocking her long locks like a mermaid, Lily captioned the pic taken on St. Tropez, Côte d’azur aka the French Riviera: “The girls are back. Reunited and it feels so good!”

The girls are her Emily in Paris co-stars Camille Razat (left) and Ashley Park (right).

When tennis star Maria Sharapova saw the photos from St Tropez above, she told Ashley: “Stop teasing us!!” And that’s coming from someone who also knows how to rock a bikini. See photos below.