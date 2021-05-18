Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Lily Allen Rocks “Bizarre” Phone Accessory” While Carrying Coffee

by in Culture | May 18, 2021

Lily Allen

Lily Allen, photo: Justin Higuchi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

When pop star Lily Allen isn’t on stage or in the studio or spending time with her newlywed husband actor David Harbour, the 36-year-old singer is shopping on line and fetching to-go coffee like the rest of us. When Lily shared the street photo of her below, carrying two coffees, she directed her millions of fans to her phone screen. Yes, that’s a flat iron hair straightener. Lily captioned it: “things i look up while i’m waiting for coffee.”

But that’s not the only thing that her fans wanted to know more. One inquisitive fan wanted to know: “wait how is your phone stuck to your bag?” Yes, at first glance, it appears Lily is performing a magic trick or that the phone has been photoshopped to dangle at her hip like that, but no.

Another Lily Allen fan replied: “I’m pretty sure they just connect to a case that the phone is on” and suggested that he/she check out the brand String Ting which Vogue described as a “bizarre standout accessory.” They’re made by hand in London. Other brands of phone wristlets and cross-body straps which are “a cute way to go hands-free” are available on Amazon.

Simple Share Buttons