Leah Remini Reunites With Jennifer Lopez Who “Looks Very Sad”

When Hollywood star Leah Remini reunited with her best friends movie producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) and entertainer Jennifer Lopez, she shared the sweet photo below. More than one fan commented on the look of the “sadness” on JLo’s face. The photo was posted around the time the pop icon broke off her engagement to former MLB New York Yankees World Series champion Alex Rodriguez.

One fan wrote: “Jlo looks like she’s been through it. Best friends to the rescue.” Others were more direct with their comments: “You can see sadness in Jennifer’s eyes,” and “JLo looks very sad,” and “I can see it in her eyes she’s sad,” and “Jlo’s light isn’t shining in her eyes.”

One fan took the high road and encouraged Jenny from the Block: “Straighten your crown, Jennifer. You deserve better.” Indeed.

Looks like JLo is straightening that crown. When she posted the photo above, of her in the studio, she captioned it: “sexy summer fun coming soon.”

P.S. The video above is from happier times: when the two gorgeous and talented BFFs (Remini and JLo) were promoting their film Second Act, produced (and co-written) by Elaine.