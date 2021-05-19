Lacey Chabert Flaunts “Perfect” Ponytail Hair Bow, Kaley Cuoco Says “OMG Adorable”

Lacey Chabert is well-known for her role as Gretchen in the iconic movie Mean Girls with Lindsay Lohan. Since then, she’s pursued a very successful acting career on Hallmark Channel TV movies, in which she plays sweet and sophisticated characters.

When Lacy shared the photos above, of her wearing a “pony perfection” black velvety hair bow, fellow actress Kaley Cuoco replied: “OMG adorable” and Michelle Trachtenberg (Gossip Girl, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) replied: “I need that hair bow immediately.”

For the hair bow, Lacey gives props to former Bachelorette contestant, reality TV star Ali (Fedotowsky) Manno, who has her own line of hair accessories with the famous hair brand Scunci and is available at Walgreens.