Kylie Minogue Stuns In Ciara’s Off-the-Shoulder Leopard Mini Dress — Who Wore It Better?

When not on stage or in the studio, Australian-born pop star Kylie Minogue is likely striking a pose as seen in the stunning photos below. In the series below, the petite 5-foot-tall singer is wearing a sheer yellow scarf-like-blouse by Gucci with a pair of hot red leather-looking pants by Jean Paul Gaultier, and gold platform heels by Dolce & Gabbana, Kylie captioned it “Hi #Lovers.”

In the photo below, Kylie is wearing an extravagant dress by ASHI (who is known as a bridal gown designer). Kylie is wearing the off-the-shoulder leopard print dress from its FW 2019/2020 Couture Collection. Those golden ankle strap shoes are by Manolo Blahnik. One stylist summed up the look at “Leopard loveliness.” Indeed.

American pop star Ciara wore the same dress when she hosted the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles (see below). The dress looks amazing on both stars!