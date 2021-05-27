Kevin Hart’s Wife Drops Gorgeous Bikini Pics Post-Baby, “I Love Being Me”

Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart has a number of movies he’s promoting including his dramatic Netflix movie Fatherhood (coming June 18). When not on a movie set or on a press junket, he spends time with his wife Eniko Hart. When the mother of two dropped the insanely gorgeous green bikini pics below, she captioned it: “I love being me comfortably” and added the hashtag #livinginasuit.

Eniko’s husband replied with a series of fire and smiling with heart-eye emojis. Her non-famous fans what to know “HOW did you just have a baby!!” and “Two babies later wow that body girl” and “what babies?!!!” Another wrote: “Cmon Eniko! this aint fair.”

Eniko and Kevin welcomed an adorable baby girl Kaori to the family in September 2020 — just eight months ago! They also have a 3-year-old son, Kenzo, together.

Eniko and Kevin work out together — see power couple gym photos above.