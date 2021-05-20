Kevin Hart Hits Gym with 7’2″ Giant Bodybuilder, “Muscle Meat”

Hollywood movie star Kevin Hart is in Budapest, Hungary filming the 2022 action-adventure-comedy film Borderlands. It’s based on the popular action role-playing first-person shooter video game Borderlands which is set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Kevin plays stoic soldier Roland.

Other Hollywood notables on set include Cate Blanchette, Jamie Lee Curtis (see below), Jack Black, Bobby Lee. But the one actor who really stands out is Olivier Richters aka The Dutch Giant who plays Krom.

More than one fan noted Kevin Hart’s stoic facial expression in the gym photo above. “Look at Kevin’s dangerous face!” Keep in mind, he is playing the stoic soldier Roland!

At 7’2″, Olivier Richters is deemed (by Guinness World Records) as the tallest actor and bodybuilder in the world. Oh, and he weighs 342 lbs. When not on a movie set, Richters runs his company Muscle Meat in the Netherlands.

Get ready to see more of Richters: he will appear in this year’s Black Widow (as a Gulag inmate) and The King’s Man (as a Huge Machine Shack guard).