Kelsey Grammer’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny String Bikinis, “Gorgeous Like Mama”

Hollywood actor Kelsey Grammer is best known for his roles as Frasier on Cheers and the eponymous spin-off series, and as Bonaparte in The Expendables franchise, among others. When not on a TV or movie set, the 66-year-old multiple Emmy Award-winning actor spends time with his family. He is the father of four girls including 19-year-old daughter Mason Grammer. (Mason’s mother is Kelsey’s ex-wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille.

Camille recently filmed Mason in a tiny string bikini and heels (see video above) and captioned it: “Mason’s artistic interpretation of the housewives.”

Mason Grammer, who graduated from the famous Malibu High School* in 2020, is amassing followers on Instagram thanks to gorgeous string bikini photos as seen above and below. She captioned the stunning pool photo abovewith a desert island emoji.

When Mason posted the backside hot pink bikini pic above, more than one fan relied: “gorgeous like your mama.” Check out Camille in a string bikini below. [Related: Camille Grammer Posts Pic With Clint Eastwood, Intrigues Fan]

*Notable alumni of MHS include Brody Jenner (son of Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner), Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford), and Bella and Gigi Hadid (daughter of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster), among others.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on Bravo.