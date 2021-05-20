Kate Moss’ Gorgeous 18-Year-Old Daughter Is Modeling and It’s “Hard Not To…”

Supermodel Kate Moss is the mother of daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack who is following in the famous fashionable footsteps of the supermodel. When Lila shared the photos below, the 18-year-old captioned it: “City girl.” The photos are from a shoot for British Vogue.

Lila made sure to thank British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and the team who, according to Lila, “made it hard not to smile!”

Kate Moss on the

January 2021 cover

Edward Enninful wrote that he was “so pleased” to have Lila make her modelling debut for British Vogue in the June 2021 issue.

He pointed out that Lila is modeling “easy pieces perfect for warmer days and for seeing more of each other. I find it so heartening to see some happiness out and about in the world again.”

Lila made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October 2020.

Lila Grace’s fans and American celebrity friends including dancer Maddie Ziegler and actress Iris Apatow love Lila’s looks for British Vogue.