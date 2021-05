Kat Von D Sends “Sleek AF” Grace Jones Vibes In “The Vampire’s Wife”

Tattoo artist and cosmetics guru Kat Von D is releasing her first single, โ€œExorcism,โ€ from her upcoming album Love Made Me Do It on Friday, May 14. Watch the stunning sneak peeks of the “Exorcism” music video below. One fan wrote: “Strong 80s Second Wave Goth vibes.”

In the interim, the 39-year-old reality TV star turned singer is keeping her millions of followers happy with gorgeous photos like the one below.

Her fans love the โ€œsharp edgesโ€ and โ€œSleek A Fโ€ look. One fan wrote: โ€œGrace Jones vibes!โ€ (A photo of Grace Jones is below.) P.S. That red blouse Kat is wearing is by The Vampireโ€™s Wife.