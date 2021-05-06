Kat Von D Sends “Sleek AF” Grace Jones Vibes In “The Vampire’s Wife”

Tattoo artist and cosmetics guru Kat Von D is releasing her first single, “Exorcism,” from her upcoming album Love Made Me Do It on Friday, May 14. Watch the stunning sneak peeks of the “Exorcism” music video below. One fan wrote: “Strong 80s Second Wave Goth vibes.”

In the interim, the 39-year-old reality TV star turned singer is keeping her millions of followers happy with gorgeous photos like the one below.

Her fans love the “sharp edges” and “Sleek A F” look. One fan wrote: “Grace Jones vibes!” (A photo of Grace Jones is below.) P.S. That red blouse Kat is wearing is by The Vampire’s Wife.