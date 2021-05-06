Kat Von D Buys “Fairy Tale” Mansion with 4-Story Tower For $1.5 Million In Indiana

Before releasing her single “Exorcism” from her upcoming album Love Made Me Do It, reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D bought a 147-year-old brick mansion in the small town of Vevay, Indiana for $1.5 million.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1874 Benjamin Schenck Mansion “looks like something out of a fairy tale.”

The 12,000 sq. ft. home with 7 bedrooms, 13 fireplaces, and a four-story tower (among other amentities) sits on more than 10 acres of land. It was most recently used as a bed and breakfast inn; and the sale included all the antiques, furnishings and even dishware and silverware.

The town of Vevay, population 1,683, is known for its annual Swiss Wine Festival which features the famed grape stomps.