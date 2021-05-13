Justin Bieber Sends Fat Joe’s Daughter Happy Birthday Video, “Hyperventilating”

Rapper Fat Joe knows what makes his teenage daughter Azariah Cartagena aka Azzy happy. For her 15th birthday this year, Fat Joe got Justin Bieber to send Azzy a personal “Happy Birthday” video, see below.

Filmed on a golf course, Justin is seen smiling with his cornrows pulled back and in two side ponytails. The pop icon wrapped it up by saying: “I hope I get to see you soon.”

Azzy replied to JB: “Hyperventilating is an understatement” and wrote “I love you more than life.” Timbaland, DJ Khaled and Remy Ma also left wishes of a happy birthday to Azzy in the comments.