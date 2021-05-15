Jurnee Smollett Stuns In Sexy Black Leather, Teases ‘Lovecraft County’ Fans

Actress Jurnee Smollett got her big acting break with the role of Denise Frazer on the 1992 TV series Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and later Full House. Since then she’s appeared on Friday Night Lights, Parenthood, True Blood, and most recently J.J. Abrams’ Lovecraft County as Leti Lewis.

Season 1 of Lovecraft County ended in 2020 and fans are holding their breath, hoping for a second season.

So when Jurnee posted the stunning (braless) black leather jacket and thigh-high slit skirt photos above, and wrote: “Did press this past Saturday for @lovecrafthbo…was sooo nice to see the entire cast again! I miss them so much!”, fans replied with questions about Season 2.

One wrote: “Press? Wait! Lovecraft is coming back?” Another aksed: “So there will be a season two is what you’re saying?”, and another “They better give y’all season 2 or I’m protesting.”