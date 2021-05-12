Juliette Lewis Looks “Super Fit” In Sexy Spandex, Gwyneth Paltrow Approves

Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear) is filming the new Showtime series Yellowjackets. It’s about a high school girls soccer team who survive a plane crash and 25 years later, as adults, reunite. Juliette plays adult Natalie, “whose punk rock spirit and habit of finding trouble make her the unlikeliest member of the team.”

When not filming Yellowjackets, Juliette is keeping her fans happy with photos like the one above which she captioned: “Gettin super fit for my new project YELLOWJACKETS ! Might come out with my own exercise vid.” When Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow (Shakespeare in Love) saw it, she replied: “Pls do” with a red heart emoji.

Both images above of Juliette Lewis are credited to “diabolical parody artist” Ronald McDonkey.