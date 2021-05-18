Julianne Moore Is Gorgeous In Green, Flaunts Flat Iron Hair Waves, ‘Lisey’s Story’

Oscar Award-winning actress Julianne Moore (Still Alice) is promoting her new limited series Lisey’s Story on Apple TV, which is based on Stephen King’s terrifying book of the same title. Julianne plays the widow of a famous and wildly successful novelist. And yes, King says it was inspired by a true life incident he experienced with his wife which had him consider what his writing studio would look life after his death. Lisey’s Story premieres Friday, June 4. (Trailer below.)

When the stunning redhead posted the press day photos above — of her in an emerald green silk blouse, her fans and celebrity friends went wild. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer left a series of red heart emojis, and Molly Shannon nailed it by writing “Gorgeous in green.” Another fan wrote: “The green on you is bliss!”

Hair stylist Marcus Francis reposted the photos and used the hashtags #flatironhairwaves.

P.S. That’s gorgeous gold necklace she’s wearing is holding her late mother’s locket. See above.