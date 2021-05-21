Jordana Brewster Makes Out with Boyfriend, Stranger’s Reaction To PDA Hilarious

Actress Jordana Brewster is known for her TV roles on Lethal Weapon, Secrets and Lies, Dallas, and in the super popular Fast and Furious franchise (as Mia Toretto) with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Jordana spends time with her boyfriend Mason Morfit. Jordana celebrated their first year anniversary together with the photo above. As one fan replied: “cutest couple.” (Jordana was previously married to producer Andrew Form, father of her two children.)

Jordana and Mason are not shy about showing PDA. She captioned the photo above: “What I love about this picture… stranger’s reaction to PDA.”

The ninth installment, F9, will finally be released in theaters on June, 25, 2021.