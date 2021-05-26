Jet Li’s Gorgeous Harvard Daughter Stuns In Little Black Dress with NBA Legends

Hollywood actor and martial artist Jet Li (Yin Yang in The Expendables franchise) is the father of four daughters including Jane Li, who is studying at Harvard University (class of 2022). When not in class, the pretty 21-year-old college student keeps her followers on Instagram happy with photos of her modeling colorful ruffle mini dresses as seen in the gorgeous photos below.

Even when in China with her father who was teaching a Taiji (Tai Chi) class, Jane wore a black ruffle mini dress when she posed with two NBA legends: 6’10” Alonso Mourning and 7’2″ Dikembe Mutombo. Jane captioned it: “I was reminded that I’m kinda short.” See more photos below.