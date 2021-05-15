Jessie J Flaunts Curves In Hot Pink Bikini, “Body Don’t Quit”

When English singer/songwriter Jessie J shared the gorgeous hot pink bikini pic below, the 33-year-old superstar captioned it “How long can I keep these hands on head bikini pics going for tho.” One approving fan replied: “If that body don’t quit neither can the pics!!!!“

More stunning hands on head bikini pics from the 33-year-old British pop star above and below…

Jessie J fans are excited to learn when she’s releasing new music. It’s been almost three years since her last (her fifth) studio album, The Christmas Day, was released in Fall 2018.

When she shared the singing video above, one fan replied: “Love thisss it’s been a while since we heard you saaanging.”