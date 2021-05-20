Jeannie Mai Flaunts “Sisqo” Belly Tattoo In Crop Top and Peachy Shorts, “Super Cute”

TV personality Jeannie Mai (The Real, Holey Moley) looks fabulous in everything but when she posted the video below of her modeling a “super cute” peach-colored silky short suit, her fans went wild. Dozens are asking “where can I buy that” but alas, no replies yet.

Short suits are IN

Many fans are commenting on her belly tattoo, too — which appears it be a sun with crooked rays shooting out and around her belly button.

One fan referred to it as her “Sisqo tattoo.” The rapper Sisqo has a similar tat (see below).

Based on Jeannie’s caption, she’s not promoting the suit as much as the effect of EmsculptNeo, a body contouring machine which has her “living in crop tops now.”