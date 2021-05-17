Jamie Lynn Sigler Turns 40 In Snakeskin Bikini, “So Damn Lucky”

Actress Jamie Lynn Sigler, who’s best known for her role as teenage daughter Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos, just turned 40 years old. She celebrated the milestone while wearing a snakeskin print bikini on a yacht with friends.

With the gorgeous photos above, Jamie wrote: “I turned 40 today surrounded by my most favorite friends who all made big sacrifice to be here and shower me with love and remind me how to have FUN again !!” She added, “This year my intention is to keep finding the fun and I am so damn lucky to be able to do it with this crew.”

Get ready to see more of Jamie: she will appear next on the big screen in the movie The Virgin of Highland Park with Dermot Mulroney, and Penelope Ann Miller.