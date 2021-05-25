Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Flaunts Beautiful Natural Hair, “Curls Out Loud and Proud!”

While Oscar Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx (Ray) is promoting his TV series Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me!, his real life daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne Foxx is making her dad proud.

When the 27-year-old TV personality and aspiring actress isn’t on a set, she’s modeling, as seen in the gorgeous photos above and below, which reveal her beautiful natural curls. She caption the post above: “free the curls.” Her approving dad left a series of red heart emojis.

In March 2021, Corinne celebrated her first year anniversary of not straightening her hair. She writes: “For most of my life, I shied away from my natural hair texture and feared my God-given curly, thick hair. I never swam in a pool, dunked my head in the ocean or danced in the rain.”

Corinne admits that after she made the decision to go natural: “I spent hours on natural hair YouTube watching videos on twist outs/braid outs/wash n gos (you name it, I watched it!) and quickly became a hair product junkie.”

“Curls out loud and proud!” says Corinne. “And I can’t tell you how liberating it felt to be completely and authentically myself.”

Get ready to see more of Corinne: she has a role in her father’s upcoming movie All-Star Weekend, which Jamie Foxx co-wrote and is directing. And yes, Beat Shazam is coming back on FOX on June 3!