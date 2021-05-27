‘In the Heights’ Star Leslie Grace Wows In Off-the-Shoulder Corset Crop Top, “Lip Smacking Delicious”

Singer/actress Leslie Grace is starring in the (finally!) soon to be released musical movie In the Heights based on Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Broadway hit. While doing press interviews, the 26-year-old Bronx, New York native (who plays Nina Rosario in the film) is slipping into some pretty fancy ensembles including the off-the-shoulder lemon-print crepe crop top below by the famous Dominican designer Oscar de la Renta.

Leslie’s In the Heights co-star Daphne Rubin Vega replied to the photos above: “Lip smacking delicious!!!!“

Oscar de la Renta describes the “puff piece” like so: “Fresh from the garden, the Citrus corset top features an irresistible structured bodice and billowing sleeves.”

Watch the In the Heights trailer above.