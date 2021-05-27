‘In the Heights’ Star Dascha Polanco Stuns In Cut-Out Zipper Dress, “Thighs For Days”

Dominican-American actress Dascha Polanco is best known for her roles on TV series Orange Is the New Black (Dayanara Diaz) and American Crime Story (Detective Lori Wieder), and in films including Joy (Jackie) with Jennifer Lawrence, among others.

The 38-year-old Hunter College graduate and mother of two is currently promoting her new project, the highly-anticipated movie In the Heights (she plays Cuca) based on Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s Broadway musical hit.

While promoting In the Heights, Dascha has been slaying her interviews with the press in gorgeous little dresses, as seen above. When she posted the black cut-out zipper dress, more than one fan complimented her curves. “Thighs for days” and “sexy ass thighs” were just two.

In the Heights will be released in theaters on Friday, June 11, 2021. See trailer below…